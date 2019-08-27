Police Blotter

The following information has been provided by the Portsmouth Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested,” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All names listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Sunday

At around 3 a.m. officers responded to a 911 call from a woman who claimed two white males attacked and robbed her in an alley east of High Street.

The victim stated she was walking in the alley when confronted by the suspects asking her if she had a light. When she responded in the negative, she told police the men called her a vulgar name and one of them allegedly punched her in the face, knocking her out for what she said was approximately seven minutes. The victim told police when she awoke, she was missing $24 in cash and some other items from her pockets. Police do not report having any suspects, but the report stated an investigation is pending.

Monday

Burglary

Public reports contain no information about what was stolen, but police said someone unknown broke into Hidden Treasures, 540 Second St. The incident was reported around 10 a.m.

DUI

After allegedly observing him run a stop sign and then weave left of center into oncoming traffic, police stopped an Ironton man, Kenneth R. Joseph, in the 1400 block of Kinney’s Lane. Reports state the officer on scene was unable to complete a field sobriety test as the driver was too intoxicated. Reports also say the officer spotted a syringe inside the vehicle. Police arrested the suspect, taking him in for drug testing and impounded his vehicle.

Sunday

Officer Wanted

Police responded to the Dollar General store on Harding Avenue after receiving a call about 10:40 a.m. regarding two people passed out in a car in the store’s parking lot. Police stated they arrived on the scene and found two persons sitting in a black Monte Carlo. Both apparently were awake. According to police, neither had ID. Officers checked their identities by way of their Social Security numbers. A female passenger Sandy Zimmerman, of Portsmouth, was found to have an active warrant for her arrest from Lima police. Police arrested her and took her to the Scioto County Jail.

Saturday

Criminal Damaging

An unknown suspect busted out the windows and did other damage to a car parked in the driveway at the home of the victim in the 200 block of Dunlap Road. The victim named a possible suspect, who was not at the scene, but police listed the case as closed pending more information becoming available.

Animal On the Loose

The owner of a pit bull allegedly found wandering around the 1900 block of Kendall Avenue around 8:40 p.m. ended up cited by police and the county dog warden.

According to a report, neighbors told officials the pit bull was wandering around the neighborhood, acting in an aggressive manner and attempted to bite “several subjects.” The owner of the dog, Amanda Fitzgerald of Kendall Avenue, allegedly told officers she had owned the dog for three to four days but did not want it. Officers called in the dog warden, who captured the animal and took it to the Scioto County dog pound. Fitzgerald was cited for permitting an animal to run loose and for not obtaining tags for the dog.

Friday

Police responded around 12:45 p.m. to a report of two persons passed out in a car in the 2700 block of Gilbert Avenue. Upon arrival, please claim they indeed found a man and a woman passed out or sleeping in a car on the street. Further, reports say the male driver allegedly was holding a crack pipe in his hand when police approached. Police stated they took pictures of the suspect, later identified as a Portsmouth man, James Kalb, holding the pipe before awakening him. They then asked him to wake up his female passenger, which police said he “had extreme difficulty in doing.”

Police stated they discovered Kalb had a warrant for his arrest from Portsmouth Municipal Court. They arrested him on the warrant and also charged him with possession of drug paraphernalia. Police allegedly found another crack pipe on his person when searching him prior to his arrest.

Thursday

At just after 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a hit and run crash at the intersection of Ninth Street and Offnere. Police obtained the license plate of the suspect vehicle presumably from the victim of the crash. They located the suspect vehicle a short time later backing into a driveway in the 1600 block of Lawrence Street. Police ordered the alleged driver, Terry Rafalowski, to exit the vehicle, but reported he could barely stand, using the van to hold himself up. Police eventually administered a breathalyzer test and reported the suspect had a blood alcohol content of .210. He was arrested and taken to the Scioto County Jail.

Scioto County Sheriff’s Office

According to the sheriff’s office, the following persons were arrested by local law enforcement as indicated and placed into the county jail recently.

Courtney McCabe, 30, of Ironton, arrested Monday for driving under the influence by the county sheriff’s office.

Rodney Ferrell, 57, of Portsmouth, arrested Monday by Portsmouth police for petty theft and receiving stolen property.

