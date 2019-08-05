Use of Ohio’s prescription tracking program hits record high

Use of the Ohio system tracking prescriptions for controlled substances has reached record levels, Gov. Mike DeWine and State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy Executive Director Steven Schierholt announced Friday, as they were joined today by U.S. Drug Czar Jim Carroll, director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy.

The Ohio Automated Rx Reporting System (OARRS,) operated by the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy, allows doctors and pharmacists to access patients’ controlled substance prescription history to help detect prescription drug abuse and intervene with high-risk patients.

Use of OARRS recently surpassed 1 million daily queries on two separate occasions, a milestone which according to data from the American Medical Association ranks OARRS as the most utilized prescription drug monitoring program in the country.

“As the use of OARRS has increased, Ohio has not only seen a significant decrease in the number of individuals who ‘doctor shop’ by visiting multiple prescribers to obtain multiple prescriptions, but this system has also empowered doctors and pharmacists to be a part of Ohio’s efforts to prevent addiction,” DeWine said. “Although it is impossible to know how many lives were saved thanks to use of the OARRS system, we do know that it has become an indispensable tool in Ohio’s work to help those suffering from addiction.”

According to the state board of pharmacy, the number of individuals engaged in doctor shopping decreased by 89 percent between 2011 to 2018 and the total number of opioid prescriptions decreased by 4.6 million between 2012 and 2018.

Carroll serves as President Trump’s chief advisor on drug policy and praised Friday’s announcement. Carroll is currently in Ohio to learn more about DeWine’s RecoveryOhio initiative, advertised by the governor as working to enhance mental health and substance use recovery, treatment and prevention efforts throughout the state.

“Communities big and small across Ohio have been particularly hard hit by our nation’s drug crisis. As part of the Trump Administration’s whole-of-government approach, we’re partnering with true leaders like Governor DeWine to educate kids about the dangers of substance use, get more help to people struggling with an addiction, and reduce the availability of these deadly drugs.”

In 2016, Ohio became the first state in the country to offer, at no cost, direct integration of its prescription drug monitoring program into electronic health records and pharmacy dispensing systems. This integration is a primary factor contributing to Ohio’s record levels of OARRS use as it allows 43,000 prescribers and pharmacists to seamlessly access their patients’ OARRS reports as part of their regular work flow.

“Instead of logging into a separate system, OARRS integration allows Ohio’s healthcare providers to instantly access a patient’s controlled substance history with the click of a button,” said the pharmacy board’s Schierholt. “This gives prescribers and pharmacists more time to devote to patient care, including intervening with patients who may be misusing or abusing controlled substance medications.”

Overall use of the OARRS system currently averages approximately 834,000 weekday patient queries, as compared to around 65,000 weekday patient queries in 2015. By 2020, the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy anticipates average weekday patient queries will surpass a million inquiries per day.

Ohio’s OARRS integration was established through a partnership with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Also, on the Governor’s agenda last week was the creation of a new law enforcement unit within the Ohio Department of Public Safety meant to help enhance drug trafficking investigations throughout the state. The specialized investigative unit will operate as part of DeWine’s RecoveryOhio initiative.

DeWine created the new unit with an executive order. Columbus will serve as headquarters of the law enforcement organization with a branch also operating near Cleveland.

With U.S. Drug Czar Jim Carroll, left, and state pharmacy board Director Steven Schierholt behind him, Gov. Mike DeWine talks about record use of the Ohio Automated Rx Reporting System. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/08/web1_dewine-drugs-etc.jpg With U.S. Drug Czar Jim Carroll, left, and state pharmacy board Director Steven Schierholt behind him, Gov. Mike DeWine talks about record use of the Ohio Automated Rx Reporting System. Courtesy photo

Staff Report

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved