Scioto County Fair in photos: Day One


Kids enjoying one of the Scioto County Fair rides on the first day of the fair.

Dean Montroso has seven food trailers at the fair. He and his family have had food trailers at the Scioto County Fair every year since 1963.


Fair attendees eating lunch at the picnic tables at the Scioto County fairgrounds.


The first day of the fair people checking out what is in the fair buildings


Scioto County Engineer, Darren LeBrun and his wife Courtney, at his booth in one of the fair buildings.


The Scioto County Fair main entrance early Monday morning before the crowds storm the scene.


The fairway Monday before the rides began.


Fairgoers enjoying one of the many rides at the fair this year.


The poor goats have already had enough from moving to the fair and the heat.


The ride ‘SCAT 1’ ready for the riders on the first day of the Scioto County Fair .


