Two women arrested in connection with Lucasville suicide

A July 28 death on Blue Run Road in Lucasville went from a reported suicide to the target of a sheriff’s homicide investigation then back to a suicide.

However, two suspects now sit in the Scioto County Jail each facing long lists of charges ranging from tampering with evidence to inducing panic.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said the initial 911 call reached their office 6:12 p.m., Sunday. The caller stated they needed an ambulance as a male had shot himself.

Sheriff Capt. John W. Murphy said deputies and detectives responded along with Minford Squad 3. Upon arrival, deputies located a male subject deceased inside the residence from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Murphy further reported, significantly, investigators were unable to locate any weapons at the scene. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification (BCI&I) responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Because of the absence of a weapon at the scene, the sheriff’s office decided to treat the incident as a possible homicide

Officials identified the deceased as Daren H. Woods, 46, of Lucasville. His body was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

Murphy stated two female witnesses told officials they were at the camper during the time of the shooting. They reported two men in a loud black truck pulled into the camper area and one male entered the trailer, then shot the victim before fleeing the area.

Upon further investigation, to include evidence collected by BCI&I, detectives determined the evidence did not match what the witnesses said they saw, according to Murphy. At one point, one witness changed her story, stating a male and a female pulled into the camper area in a loud black truck and the female went in the camper and shot the victim while the male stayed in the truck.

Unfortunately for the alleged witness, detectives located both suspects in Vinton County and established they were not in Lucasville the night of the shooting. The male has a monitoring system placed on his ankle through Portsmouth Municipal Court tracking his location at all times and it verified he was not in the area at the time of Woods’ death.

Upon further questioning by detectives, Murphy said officials learned the victim indeed shot himself, but one of the witnesses who lived in the camper is a convicted felon not permitted to be around firearms. The two “witnesses” got together and allegedly concocted a story so the convicted felon would not be in any trouble.

Subsequently, detectives and deputies responded to 3125 Blue Run Rd., the home of Kim Davis, the mother of one of the witnesses. The Davis home sits right next door to the camper where the initial incident took place. Detectives allegedly located the weapon used in the shooting inside of this home.

Murphy stated after detectives recovered the weapon supposedly used in the shooting, they interviewed the witnesses again. At this point, according to the sheriff’s office, the women admitted making up a false report, giving false statements and removing the firearm used in the shooting. Again, according to officials, both submitted to a computerized voice stress analysis test which indicated they were being truthful.

Arrested was Kelley Rania Alley, 43, who had lived with the deceased. She now stands charged with one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; one count of obstructing official business, a first-degree misdemeanor; and, possibly the charge she feared all along, one count of having a weapon under disability, a third-degree. Two other misdemeanor charges include inducing panic and falsification.

Alley appeared in Portsmouth Municipal Court Wednesday was held on a $102,750 bond.

Also arrested was Duffie A. Osborn, 63, also of Blue Run Road in Lucasville. Osborn stands accused of one count each of tampering with evidence, obstructing official business, inducing panic and falsification.

Osborne also appeared in Portsmouth Municipal Court Wednesday and held on a $52,750 bond.

Murphy stated this is still an ongoing investigation which could result in more charges against the current suspects and possibly others being presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury. He urged anyone with information to contact Detective Kirk Jackson at (740) 351-109. Murphy promised all calls will remain anonymous.

Alley https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/07/web1_Kelly-Alley.jpeg Alley Osborn https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/07/web1_Duffie-Osborn.jpeg Osborn

By Tom Corrigan tcorrigan@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Tom Corrigan at (740) 370- 0715. © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.

Reach Tom Corrigan at (740) 370- 0715. © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.