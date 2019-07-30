Murder suspect arrested in Dayton

The last of three persons indicted in connection with the murder of Portsmouth man David Ronald Scott now sits in the Scioto County Jail awaiting a $250,000 bond, according to Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman.

Sasha J. Little, 28, and listed as homeless on the website of the Scioto County Court of Common Pleas, skipped her initial arraignment set for July 17.

Officials issued a warrant for her arrest, and Tieman said Dayton police arrested her late last week. Tieman did not know the exact date. Little was extradited to Scioto County and arraigned Monday in front of Scioto County Court of Common Pleas Judge Mark Kuhn on several charges, most notably including two counts of aggravated murder. She should face her first pretrial in front of Kuhn Aug. 7.

On July 12, a Scioto County Grand Jury charged three persons in connection with Scott’s death. The charges include, as already noted, two counts of aggravated murder along with two counts of murder, one count of aggravated burglary, one count of aggravated robbery and two counts of felonious assault.

According to the indictment, each count carries a firearm specification.

Tieman described the main suspect as Dayton resident Colin Dumas Fisher, 36. Dayton police arrested Fisher July 5 on a warrant from the Ohio Parole Authority. On Tuesday, Tieman said Fisher still is in the custody of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, fighting his transfer to Scioto County.

“I think we are getting close to getting Mr. Fisher,” Tieman added.

Kuhn was able to arraign the second suspect named, Portsmouth resident Kyle Eric Horsley, 23, on July 15. Tieman previously said Horsley is in the Scioto County Jail, like Little, awaiting a $250,000 bond. According to the court website, his first pretrial was set for July 25, but was rescheduled to Aug. 8.

Officials have released virtually no details as to the roles Horsley and Little allegedly played in Scott’s death. As noted, Tieman named Fisher as the primary suspect (the alleged shooter,) with the others being accomplices to the crime.

Previously, Portsmouth Police Capt. Jason Hedrick reported at approximately 11:30 p.m., June 26 patrol officers discovered Scott’s body inside his residence at 2207 Seventh St. They responded to the scene upon receiving a 911 call regarding shots fired. Patrol officers found the victim dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The city’s Investigation Bureau responded and processed the scene, Murphy said, adding the Scioto County Coroner also responded to the location and assisted in the investigation.

First pretrial set for Aug. 7

By Tom Corrigan tcorrigan@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Tom Corrigan at (740) 370- 0715. © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.

