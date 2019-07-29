Sheriff’s office investigating possible homicide in Lucasville

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said the initial 911 call reaching their office 6:12 p.m., Sunday from a resident at 3125 Blue Run County Rd., Lucasville said they needed an ambulance as a male had shot himself.

Sheriff Capt. John W. Murphy said deputies and detectives responded along with Minford Squad 3 to the location. Upon arrival, deputies located a male subject deceased inside the residence from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Probably importantly, Murphy reported investigators were unable to locate any weapons at the scene. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

The sheriff’s office identified the deceased as Daren H. Woods, 46, of Lucasville. Officials transported his body to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

“At this time the investigation continues into the death, but the preliminary investigation suggests that this is a homicide,” Murphy stated Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone with information regarding this case contact Detective Kirk Jackson at (740) 351-1093. Murphy stated any calls will remain confidential.

No weapon found at scene of supposed suicide

Staff Report

