Two men arrested for home invasion

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said a county grand jury last month indicted two men on several charges related to an alleged home invasion March 27 in Franklin Furnace.

The men indicted are Billy R. Brown II, 36, of Lancaster and George F. Blevins II, 35, of Wheelersburg.

The indictments charged the two with aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and two counts of abduction.

Sheriff’s Capt. John W. Murphy said these charges stem from a reported home invasion at 226 Norwich Ave., Franklin Furnace.

At the time, the victim, Norman Gene Crace, 84, suffered severe injuries the sheriff’s office said he received during an altercation with the suspect and officials transported him to Southern Ohio Medical Center and later to a Columbus area trauma center.

Crace was since released and is recovering, according to the sheriff’s office.

Murphy said local law enforcement arrested Brown II on June 22nd in Lancaster after the sheriff’s office sent out an alert regarding the warrant for his arrest. He was transported to the Scioto County Jail and has remained there since June 25th awaiting trial.

According to the sheriff’s office, Blevins II was arrested in Las Vegas, NV, the week of July 8th and booked into a facility there under a fake name. The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office received information Blevins was in custody under the alias and notified Vegas authorities who determined his correct identity and placed a hold on him for law enforcement here. Blevins remains in custody in Las Vegas pending extradition back to Scioto County to stand trial in this case.

“This investigation was conducted with cooperation from multiple agencies and would like to thank the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification, Fairfield County Ohio Law Enforcement and the Las Vegas Metro Police,” Murphy said, adding anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Detective Adam T. Giles at (740) 354-7316.

Murphy stated his office will keep all information confidential and anonymous.

