Murder suspect fails to show for arraignment

The last of three persons indicted in connection with the murder of Portsmouth man David Ronald Scott, Sasha J. Little, 28, and listed as homeless on the website of the Scioto County Court of Common Pleas, did not appear for an arraignment hearing Wednesday morning in the courtroom Common Pleas Judge Mark Kuhn, according to Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman.

Tieman added the court issued a warrant for Little’s arrest. On July 12, a Scioto County Grand Jury charged all three suspects with two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, one count of aggravated burglary, one count of aggravated robbery and two counts of felonious assault. According to the indictment, each count carries a firearm specification.

Tieman described the main suspect as Dayton resident Colin Dumas Fisher, 36. Dayton police arrested Fisher July 5 on a warrant from the Ohio Parole Authority. On Wednesday, Tieman said Fisher still is in the custody of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, fighting his transfer to Scioto County. Tieman was uncertain when Fisher might arrive in Portsmouth.

Kuhn was able to arraign the second suspect named, Portsmouth resident Kyle Eric Horsley, 23, on July 15. Tieman said Horsley is in the Scioto County jail awaiting a $250,000 bond. According to the court website, his first pretrial was set for July 25, but for whatever reason was rescheduled to Aug. 8.

Almost no details are available as to the roles Horsley and Little allegedly played in Scott’s death. Tieman named Fisher as the primary suspect (the alleged shooter,) with the others being accomplices to the crime. According to the indictment against them, the trio, “did by force, stealth or deception, trespass in an occupied structure… with purpose to commit in the structure… any criminal offense, to wit: aggravated burglary and the offender had a deadly weapon or dangerous ordinance to wit: firearm on or about his person or under his control.”

The robbery charge against all three suspects talks about the commission of a theft offense.

The firearm specification on all eight counts is the same and reads the suspect “had a firearm on or about his person or under his control while committing the offense and displayed a firearm, brandished a firearm, indicated that he possessed a firearm, or used it to facilitate the offense.”

Although the indictment talks about a singular suspect and uses a singular, male pronoun in describing the alleged offenses, the descriptions clearly apply to all three suspects.

Previously, Portsmouth Police Capt. Jason Hedrick reported at approximately 11:30 p.m., June 26 patrol officers discovered Scott’s body inside his residence at 2207 Seventh St. They responded to the scene upon receiving a 911 call regarding shots fired. Patrol officers found the victim dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The city’s Investigation Bureau responded and processed the scene, Murphy said, adding the Scioto County Coroner also responded to the location and assisted in the investigation.

In another, unrelated police matter:

Portsmouth Police Capt. Debbie Brewer reported the Sunoco Service Station, 1508 11th St., was robbed sometime in the 7 p.m. hour Monday. Brewer alleged the suspect entered the store, claimed to have a weapon, though he never produced that weapon, and demanded money.

Brewer stated the only available description of the suspect is that of a black man wearing a gray sweatshirt. The suspect made off with an undetermined amount of cash. Brewer added police detectives still were at work Thursday trying to obtain any surveillance footage of the incident which might exist.

Warrant issued for Sasha J. Little

By Tom Corrigan tcorrigan@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Tom Corrigan at (740) 370- 0715. © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.

