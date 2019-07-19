Franklin Furnace man arrested on grand theft, gun charges

On July 3, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office put out a release detailing their search for Paul R. Blevins, 44, of Franklin Furnace, wanted in connection with several crimes including the theft of a pickup truck stolen June 25 from a Wheelersburg residence.

Sheriff Capt. John W. Murphy said officials recovered the 2017 Ford F-150 but were not able to track down Blevins, who they considered armed and dangerous because of a handgun missing from the recovered Ford. The sheriff’s office alleged the suspect made threats about shooting persons whose names they did not release.

On Friday, apparently a pretty good day for local law enforcement, Murphy said the sheriff’s office got their man.

According to Murphy, sheriff’s detectives along with adult parole personnel, a U.S. Marshals task force and the Ohio State Highway Patrol K-9 unit surrounded several locations on Cartro Road in Franklin Furnace, including trailers, vacant homes and property.

Murphy added officers ultimately located the suspect hiding in an abandoned, burnt trailer. The suspect allegedly initially defied law enforcement and refused to come out. However, Murphy said officers entered the trailer and arrested the suspect.

Police are holding Blevins, formerly of 1567 Cartro Rd., without bond through the Adult Parole Authority and served him with a warrant for grand theft auto, a fourth-degree felony.

Murphy said officials presented more charges against Blevins Friday morning to a Scioto County grand jury. Those charges included grand theft auto, felony theft of a firearm, having a weapon under disability and breaking and entering.

“The quick arrest was the result of all the departments working together in a joint effort to continue keeping our community safe as we continue the fight the war on drugs and crime,” Murphy said.

The investigation into Blevins’ alleged activities is ongoing and the sheriff’s office encouraged anyone with pertinent information to contact Detective Jodi Conkel at (740) 351-1091.

Blevins https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/07/web1_Paul-Blevins.jpeg Blevins

By Tom Corrigan tcorrigan@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Tom Corrigan at (740) 370-0715. © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.

Reach Tom Corrigan at (740) 370-0715. © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.