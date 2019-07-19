Rash of city burglaries may be connected

For the five days between July 9 to July 14, the Portsmouth Police Department reported a total of seven burglaries. On Thursday, police Capt. Jason Hedrick reported two more: one occurred Wednesday night, another Thursday morning.

With one exception, Hedrick noted the burglaries all are centered in sort of the north area of Portsmouth and expressed a belief they are likely the work of the same suspect.

The first burglary reported July 9 happened in Sciotoville and probably is unconnected, Hedrick said.

The incidents Hedrick named as quite possibly related took place on Grandview Avenue and Michigan avenues and on Coles Ridge. Hedrick noted the Wednesday night burglary happened in the 1000 block of 28th Street, which is out of the range of the others, but Hedrick said the crime matched the pattern of the others.

Although they were hit with yet another robbery, police possibly caught a break Thursday morning when the suspect attempted to hit a home in the 2600 block of Shawnee Road. The would-be victim might have video surveillance footage of the suspect, footage police still were processing Thursday afternoon. Hedrick said the resident had a camera which alerted his cell phone of a problem at his home. He added if officials gain an image, they will release it to the media fairly quickly.

According to police incident reports, the items taken during the rash of burglaries all were fairly similar: wallets, purses, credit cards and relatively small amounts of cash, ranging from $30 to about $40.

In an unrelated matter, police are looking into the theft July 7 of a water pump stolen from the back of a city truck parked in an alley behind the health department. According to the incident report, the thief sold the pump to a local pawn shop, who in turn sold the item to a local business.

Valued by the city at just over $400, reports say the pawn shop paid a mere $30 for the item. Reports don’t say how much the pawn shop received for the pump. The buyer told officials they will return the item to the city when they receive proper paperwork, paperwork presumably proving the pump was stolen.

In the meantime, reports say police have the name of the Portsmouth resident who allegedly sold the pump to the pawn shop. As of Thursday, that suspect had so far evaded arrest.

Police may have photo of suspect

By Tom Corrigan

Reach Tom Corrigan at (740) 370- 0715. © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.

