Man arrested in string of Lucasville thefts

Judging from comments coming from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, more charges likely are on the way for a Lucasville man arrested Wednesday on a single charge of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.

Sheriff Capt. John W. Murphy reported county law enforcement received a call July 13 from the Lucasville Family Practice, 10 Thomas Hollow Rd., Lucasville. The caller stated someone broke into a storage building and stole several items.

Murphy added detectives working on this break in and several other thefts from vehicles and yards in the Lucasville area began to surmise all the incidents were related. Murphy stated with the help of a resident who lives in the area as well as the Southern Ohio Medical Center security department, deputies obtained a description of a suspect as well as a vehicle, namely a blue van, possibly used in the incidents. As a result of this information, deputies early Wednesday morning discovered the suspect vehicle at Speedway in Lucasville and detained three suspects without incident.

After further investigation, detectives determined some of the stolen property possibly ended up at a pawn shop in Waverly, according to Murphy. He added witnesses reported allegedly seeing one suspect on a bicycle riding around the Lucasville area, breaking into vehicles and taking items such as credit cards. Authorities will present additional charges to the Scioto County Grand Jury as detectives continue to gather surveillance videos.

Deputies arrested Steven C. Weaver, 35. On Thursday, he was in the Scioto County jail awaiting a $2,500 bond and scheduled to appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court. The results of that hearing were not readily available Thursday. Murphy noted the sheriff’s office released the other two suspects after questioning. He indicated the two released suspects face further investigation.

“The quick arrest was the result of the detectives, deputies and the community working together to continue keeping our neighborhoods safe,” Murphy stated, and he encouraged anyone seeing suspicious activity in their neighborhood to call the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation into all the related incidents continues and Murphy said anyone with information should call Detective Matt Spencer at (740) 351-1092. He added all calls will remain anonymous.

By Tom Corrigan tcorrigan@aimmediamidwest.com

