Juvenile girl allgedly shot, raped after refusing teenage male sex

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office alleges after a 15-year-old girl refused to have sex with a 16-year-old male she met via social media, the male teen shot her in the leg then sexually assaulted her Monday night in Wheelersburg.

Sheriff’s Capt. John W. Murphy said officials received a call around 9 p.m. Monday from an Ainsley Avenue address stating a juvenile female was at the caller’s door claiming she’d been shot and needed help.

Murphy added a deputy responded to the address and quickly located the girl. The Porter Township Rescue Squad transported her to Southern Ohio Medical Center, where a sheriff’s detective began an investigation and interviewed her about what happened.

According to Murphy, the girl reported the male asked her to have sex with him. When she refused, the male allegedly threatened to shoot her. When the girl continued to refuse his advances, the suspect allegedly did what he had threatened to do and shot the girl in the leg, then sexually assaulted her. The victim stated the male immediately fled the area after attacking her.

The sheriff’s office located the 16-year-old suspect on Dold Road in Wheelersburg and detained him without incident. Murphy stated deputies and detectives searched a large wooded area behind the residence on Ainsley and located the weapon allegedly used in the assault along with cut out pieces of a mattress and some bedding. Officials sent these items to a state crime lab for testing.

Sheriff Marty V. Donini stated the 16-year-old male stands charged with one count of rape, a first-degree felony, along with one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, as well as tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. The male juvenile is behind bars in the Ross County Detention Center, being held without bond and slated to appear in Scioto County Common Pleas Juvenile Court on a later date.

Officials eventually transported the juvenile girl to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus for further treatment where she currently is listed in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office on Tuesday.

Murphy noted during the course of the investigation, a detective determined the contact with the victim and the suspect initially took place on social media. Murphy encouraged parents to keep a close eye on any social media used by juveniles and suggested parents not be afraid to ask questions about their children’s online activities.

“Our top priority is to continue keeping all of the children in our community safe,” Murphy said.

As both the victim and the suspect in this case are juveniles, the sheriff’s office did not release their names. They also did not release any information regarding what type of gun the male allegedly used in the assault.

The sheriff’s office encouraged anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Jodi Conkel at (740) 351-1091.

By Tom Corrigan tcorrigan@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Tom Corrigan at (740) 370- 0715. © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.

Reach Tom Corrigan at (740) 370- 0715. © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.