West Portsmouth man arrested for alleged rape of juvenile

Responding to reports of a large fight taking place in the Lett Terrace apartments Sunday, Scioto County Sheriff’s deputies ended up arresting a West Portsmouth man, 22, for the alleged rape of an unidentified juvenile, 15.

The Lett Terrace apartments sit at 314 Noel Ln., West Portsmouth.

Sheriff Capt. John Murphy stated deputies responded to the location and were advised a 15-year-old female had been sexually assaulted in a nearby park sometime during the night into the morning hours. A sheriff’s office detective responded to the scene for further investigation.

Murphy said officials located the male suspect in the area and detained him without incident. He was taken to the sheriff’s office for further questioning.

Arrested was Matthew Bandy II, charged with one count of rape, a felony of the first degree. As of Monday afternoon, Bandy was being held in the Scioto County Jail on $100,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court. The results of that hearing were not readily available Monday afternoon by press time.

Sheriff Marty Donini stated this is an ongoing investigation. He encouraged anyone with any information on this incident to contact Detective Jodi Conkel, (740) 351-1091.

Bandy https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/07/web1_Matthew-Bandy-rapist.jpeg Bandy

Staff Report

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.