Three persons indicted for muder of Portsmouth man

A Scioto County Grand Jury indicted a total of three persons, including previously announced suspect Colin Dumas Fisher, 36, of Dayton, for the July 26 shooting death of Portsmouth resident David Scott, 42.

Fisher, along with suspects Kyle Eric Horsley and Sasha J. Little, each stand charged with two counts of aggravated murder, along with two counts of murder, one count of aggravated burglary, one count of aggravated robbery and two counts of felonious assault. According to the indictment released Friday afternoon, each count carries a firearm specification.

Dayton police arrested Fisher July 5 on a warrant from the Ohio parole. On Friday, Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman said Fisher still was in the custody of Montgomery County officials, but he expected extradition to Scioto County to happen fairly quickly, with an arraignment in the Scioto County Court of Common Pleas happening by the end of next week.

Horsley is believed to be in the custody of the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, but no details as to his arrest were readily available by press time Friday. Tieman said he believed officials still are looking for Little. Late Friday, very few details were available as to the roles Horsley and Little allegedly played in Scott’s death. Tieman stated in such instances, officials usually identify one suspect, presumably in this instance Fisher, as the shooter, while others are seen as aiding and abetting in the crime.

Police were unavailable for comment early Friday evening when the Daily Times first obtained a copy of the indictments.

Previously, Portsmouth Police Capt. Jason Hedrick reported at approximately 11:30 p.m., June 26 patrol officers discovered Scott’s body inside his residence at 2207 Seventh St. They responded to the scene upon receiving a 911 call regarding shots fired. Patrol officers found the victim dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The city’s Investigation Bureau responded and processed the scene and presumably are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The Scioto County Coroner also responded to the location and assisted in the investigation, police said.

By Tom Corrigan tcorrigan@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Tom Corrigan at (740) 370- 0715. © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.

