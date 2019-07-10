Portsmouth Police investigating alleged rape and sex crime against minor, 12

The Portsmouth City Police Department still is investigating an alleged rape reported June 24 to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. Police Capt. Jason Hedrick said the accuser walked into the lobby of the Scioto County Jail to file a complaint. As the case is ongoing, Hedrick declined to release further details.

Hedrick further stated officials have a suspect in a July 1 incident initially reported as a rape, but later changed to a case of gross sexual imposition. The alleged victim is a juvenile, age 12. Hedrick supplied the victim’s approximate address, but the Daily Times decided against sharing that information as it could potentially identify the juvenile involved.

Officials were unable to find any further information on an alleged third rape perhaps mistakenly contained in reports given to this newspaper early this month.

Hedrick confirmed police are investigating a couple of shootings also reported earlier this month.

On July 3, police announced the arrest of a “person of interest” in the alleged homicide of Portsmouth resident David R. Scott, whose body officials discovered inside his residence on Seventh Street in late June. Dayton Police arrested suspect Colin D. Fisher on a warrant from the Ohio Parole Authority July 3. His case is set to go in front of a Scioto County grand jury later this week, at which point Scott could be moved from Montgomery County to Portsmouth.

Police also investigated a reported shooting June 27 in the 300 block of Campbell Street, a shooting in which the suspect turned out to be the alleged victim and resulted in the arrest of a second man for felonious assault.

Hedrick said Darrell Parsley, age not given, possesses a concealed-carry weapon permit and was legally armed when approximately three men allegedly assaulted him early the morning of June 27. Hedrick said Parsley fired once at his attackers but hit no one. Police arrested one of the men who supposedly jumped Parsley, namely Christopher Craft, charging him with felonious assault.

In yet a third shooting late last month, Hedrick again said no arrest was made after the alleged victim, who was shot in the arm, supposedly changed his story several times. Police took the 22-year-old male victim to Southern Ohio Medical Center for treatment. They impounded a weapon and two cell phones as evidence. Hedrick said there is no suspect listed in the case.

According to Hedrick, no one was arrested after a stabbing June 24 in the 800 block of Bertha Avenue. He said the alleged victim received only minor injuries and police determined he allegedly instigated the incident.

Staff Report

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.

