Portsmouth PD swears in two new recruits

On Monday, the Portsmouth Police Department announced the hiring of two additional recruits.

Portsmouth City Manager Sam Sutherland swore in Amy Glockner and Clayton Nickell as the newest recruits with the Portsmouth Police Department.

Glockner graduated from the Ohio Highway Patrol Academy in 1999 and was employed by the Ohio Department of Public Safety for over 14 years, serving in various roles, including that of State Trooper.

Glockner is a graduate of Minford High School and attended Ohio University, studying law enforcement. She currently attends the Southern Ohio Police Academy and will graduate July 13. Glockner is a lifelong resident of this area and described by police Capt. Jason Hedrick as dedicated to serving this community by becoming a police officer with the City of Portsmouth.

Clayton Nickell is a 2016 graduate of Wheelersburg High School. He attended Ohio University, studying in psychology. Nickell has worked in the carpentry field for the last three years and felt a calling towards public service, according to Hedrick.

Nickell will attend the Ohio Highway Patrol Basic Academy beginning Aug. 19. Nickell will spend approximately six months attending the Patrol Basic Academy. Hedrick noted, like Glockner, Nickell shows a commitment and dedication to this community by his desire to become a police officer in Portsmouth.

Once these employees complete their respective academies, they will be assigned 12 weeks of field training with a seasoned field training officer. The City of Portsmouth is extremely lucky to have found these two outstanding qualified employees, Hedrick concluded.

