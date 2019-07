Reader pleads not guilty, remains in office for now

Indicted last week on eight felony and eight misdemeanor counts ranging from theft in office to tampering with evidence, Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader pleaded not guilty on all charges during an arraignment hearing Tuesday morning in front of retired, visiting Judge Chris Martin, who temporarily presided over the Pike County Court of Common Pleas

Reader was released on a signature bond though Martin insisted he turn over any keys to the county courthouse. Further, Reader is to have no contact with witnesses related to the case or make any comments regarding the case on social media.

Nevertheless, Reader retains his position as Pike County Sheriff, at least for now.

“The sheriff is still the sheriff today,” Derek Myers, a spokesperson for Reader, told the Daily Times.

A former journalist, Myers said he now operates a public relations firm Reader hired late last year. On Tuesday morning, following the brief pretrial in front of Judge Martin, Reader very quickly left the building and ignored media requests for comment. Myers said he will provide any public comments on Reader’s behalf.

“We live in a society where one is innocent until proven guilty,” Myers added in an emailed statement. “While there are procedures in place in state law for a charged-public official to be temporarily suspended from office pending the resolution of cases, our founding fathers through constitutional amendments, and the Supreme Court, have put in place a fundamental principal for all men and women. It was the state legislature who put a state statute in place for a statewide office holder to politically capitalize by filing a suspension petition without due process to the accused.”

That last line would appear to be a direct reference to Ohio Auditor Keith Faber and state Attorney General Dave Yost, both of whom publicly called for Reader’s suspension.

Faber’s office oversaw what that office described as a year-long investigation into Reader’s alleged activities. Special Prosecutor Robert Smith represented the state at Tuesday’s pretrial and was appointed by Faber to oversee an investigation into Reader’s activities.

“The details of this case demonstrate that Charles Reader has abused his position for personal gain and violated his oath to faithfully and lawfully serve the people of Pike County. His suspension is necessary to restore the trust of the public in the members of law enforcement that have sworn to protect and serve them,” Faber said in a press release.

In that same release, Faber reported his office had filed a motion with the Ohio Supreme Court to begin suspension proceedings against Reader in accordance with Ohio Revised Code. Auditor’s office spokesperson Allie Dumski pointed to ORC 31.6 for further details.

“Sheriff Reader violated the public’s trust when he used his office to benefit himself rather than the public,” Yost said in his released statement. “Reader has been credibly accused and indicted. Under these circumstances, I don’t see how he can be an effective law enforcement officer.”

“The sheriff has built his life on the justice system and he deserves due process,” Myers said. “Any proclaimed steward of justice who does not believe in our country’s core-belief of innocence until proven guilty should not be an office holder themselves. If Auditor Faber doesn’t agree with our democracy and the presumption of innocence, perhaps he should resign and defect to a country more aligned with his beliefs.”

Myers also had seemingly harsh words for Yost.

“It is not appropriate for Attorney General Yost to opine on any proceedings in this case,” Myers said. “He left the auditor’s office for the Attorney General seat. Perhaps his time would better suited asking why the FBI may be probing his office.”

According to the Daily Times reading of pertinent sections of state law, removing Reader even temporarily from office is not a quick simple process.

Upon receipt of suspension request, the Chief Justice of the state Supreme Court must establish a special commission composed of three retired justices or judges of court of record. The law does note the targeted official can at this point, of his or her own accord, agree to a temporary suspension.

There are further details listed as to who and who may not serve on the special commission. In any case, once established, the commission must make a preliminary decision on the suspension within 14 days.

If the preliminary decision is in favor of suspension, the public official in question must be notified and has 14 days to appeal that decision. If an appeal is filed, the special commission must hold a hearing on the appeal within yet still another 14 days.

Yost stated he filed a brief supporting Faber’s office in calling for Reader’s suspension. The brief states, “I support the request to establish a special commission to review whether the Sheriff should be suspended from office under R.C. 3.16.”

Pike County Sheriff Charlie Reader looks over some paperwork before quickly leaving a pretrial hearing Tuesday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/07/web1_reader-trial.jpg Pike County Sheriff Charlie Reader looks over some paperwork before quickly leaving a pretrial hearing Tuesday.

By Tom Corrigan tcorrigan@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Tom Corrigan at (740) 370- 0715. © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.

