Man arrested for two weekend robberies

Portsmouth police made a quick arrest in connection with two robberies last week, including Saturday’s robbery at the still newly reopened Speedway, 2401 Gallia St.

Police Capt. Jason Hedrick identified the suspect arrested as Stephen Patrick Queen of 1417 Swauger Valley Rd., Portsmouth. Now a guest of the Scioto County Jail, Queen stands accused of two counts of robbery, both second-degree felonies.

At approximately 10: 20 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the still newly re-minted Speedway in reference to a robbery. The renovated store had reopened only only two days earlier on Thursday. Portsmouth Police Capt. Jason Hedrick stated a suspect entered the store, demanded money and threatened an employee.

Hedrick did not mention if the suspect was armed. Hedrick did allege the suspect fled the store in what appeared to be a 1990s model Toyota Camry.

Also on Saturday, less than an hour later, at shortly after 11 p.m., police found themselves called to a second robbery, this time at the Super Quik, 2926 Scioto Trail.

Hedrick stated Officer Tori Stonebreaker arrived at Super Quik and observed a male running from the business northbound across Cole’s Boulevard. Hedrick said Stonebreaker ordered the suspect to stop, but he ignored the commands and instead continued running behind the Marathon Station, 3008 Scioto Trail. Stonebreaker and Officer Michael Taylor ultimately subdued the suspect by use of a Taser.

Police allege witnesses positively identified Queen as the perpetrator at both incident locations. Officials located the suspect’s vehicle in a business parking lot at 1013 Coles.

Hedrick encouraged anyone with information about these incidents to contact the Portsmouth Police Department Investigation Bureau, (740) 354-1600 and speak with Detective Steve Brewer.

New Speedway hit two days after reopening

By Tom Corrigan tcorrigan@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Tom Corrigan at (740) 370- 0715.

