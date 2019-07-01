Police seek person of interest in Wednesday shooting

Continuing its investigation into Wednesday’s fatal shooting of Portsmouth resident David Ronald Scott, 42, the Portsmouth Police Department now has named Dayton resident Colin Fisher, 36 as a “person of interest” in this incident.

Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of Fisher is asked to call Portsmouth police at (740) 353-4101 or their local law enforcement agency.

Portsmouth Police Capt. Jason Hedrick noted there are warrants for Fisher’s arrest from the Ohio Parole Authority.

Last week, Hedrick reported at approximately 11:30 p.m., Wednesday patrol officers discovered Scott’s body inside his residence at 2207 Seventh St. They responded to the scene upon receiving a 911 call regarding shots fired. Patrol officers found the victim dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The city’s Investigation Bureau responded and processed the scene and presumably are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The Scioto County Coroner also responded to the location and assisted in the investigation, police said.

In addition to asking for the public’s help in locating Fisher, please continue to ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Portsmouth Police Department Investigations Bureau at (740) 354-1600 and speak with Detective Steve Timberlake.

