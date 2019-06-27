Police investigate fatal shooting of Portsmouth resident

The Portsmouth City Police Department states at approximately 11:30 p.m., Wednesday patrol officers discovered the deceased body of a city resident identified as David Ronald Scott.

Officers found the victim inside his home at 2207 Seventh St.

Police described Scott as a Caucasian male, age 42.

Officers responded to the scene upon receiving a 911 call regarding shots fired. Patrol officers found the victim dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The city’s Investigation Bureau responded and processed the scene and are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The Scioto County Coroner, Dr. Darren Adams, also responded to the location and assisted in the investigation, police said.

In a statement released to the media, police do not say whether the death was or was not the result of foul play.

Officials are encouraging anyone with information about this incident to contact the Portsmouth Police Department at (740) 354- 1600 and ask to speak with Detective Steve Timberlake.

In their press release, police stated they will release more information about this incident as it becomes available. The Portsmouth Daily Times will continue to follow this story.

David Scott https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/06/web1_David-Scott.jpg David Scott

Staff Report

