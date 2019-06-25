New area retailer Gordmans opens Thursday in New Boston

The area’s newest franchise outlet, discount retailer Gordmans, opens its doors 9 a.m. Thursday in the New Boston Shopping Plaza on Rhodes Avenue.

Gordmans takes the place of the now defunct Goody’s location. Both chains are owned by parent company Stage Stores Inc.

According to Gordmans, local participants in the ribbon-cutting ceremony are to include New Boston Mayor Junior Williams, New Boston Local Schools Superintendent Melinda Burnside and Glenwood High School Principal Donald Stapleton.

“At Gordmans, we have put the fun back into shopping by creating an exciting store where terrific deals, fun finds and popular name brands are at every turn,” Michael Glazer, President and CEO of Stage Stores said in a prepared statement. “This means exceptional values on merchandise for all ages and on-trend décor for the home. Fresh new merchandise deliveries arrive weekly in our stores, creating the thrill of a great find.”

A Gordmans spokesperson never fully responded to a request for comment. However, on its website, Gordmans advertises itself as a cut-price retailer of clothing, home goods and other items such as pet supplies. A previous press release announcing the arrival of Gordmans in New Boston describes parent company Stage Stores as “a leading retailer of trend-right, name-brand values for apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear and home goods.”

All in all, according to a Gordmans press release, the chain will launch 36 new stores nationwide this month. By the end of the year, there will be over 150 Gordmans stores across the country.

At least at the Ohio stores, during grand openings, each fresh location will donate $1,000 to a local high school.

Locally, Gordmans will hand a check to New Boston’s Glenwood High School.

In southern and south-central Ohio, Gordmans opened or will open stores in Circleville, Washington Courthouse and Gallipolis.

To help mark its opening day, Gordmans is offering several customer giveaways and promotions:

– Free Gift Plus Shopping Cards: The first 100 guests in line at the Grand Opening Celebrations have an opportunity to win a $50 gift card or a $5 shopping card. They also will receive a Gordmans insulated tote bag.

– Gordmans guests who enroll in the Style Circle Rewards program will enjoy payback rewards, double-double points, a birthday gift and more.

– Guests who apply and are approved for a Gordmans credit card will receive 20 percent off their first day’s purchases.

By Tom Corrigan tcorrigan@aimmediamidwest.com

