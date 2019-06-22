Cause of Thursday train derailment under investigation

According to an emailed statement released by officials of the Norfolk Southern railroad, the cause of a derailment shortly before 9:30 a.m. Thursday in an NS rail yard in Portsmouth, still is under investigation.

The rail yard and scene of the accident sits on the southern side of 11th Street near McDonald’s fast food restaurant.

The release arrived in the offices of the Daily Times late Thursday, after deadline for yesterday’s issue.

According to NS, four cars and one locomotive came off the tracks. Of the four derailed cars, three were transporting grain and one contained lumber.

Grain spilled from two of the rail cars as a result of the accident. NS personnel were on-site working to re-rail the cars and clean up the spilled material, which was confined to NS property, the railroad stated there were no reported injuries. The mixed-freight train was in route from Elkhart, Ind., to Linwood, N.C., when the incident occurred.

Staff Report

