Waverly woman allegedly featured in infamous video given additional charges

A Waverly woman who has gained distributable notoriety for a viral video purportedly showing her urging two of her children to abuse a younger step sibling appeared in a Pike County court room Wednesday morning and found herself charged with two additional counts of child endangerment and one count of domestic violence.

Lindsay Freeland, 31, was arrested May 2 and initially faced one charge of child endangerment and one charge of domestic violence. The additional charges were added Wednesday morning, according to Pike County Sheriff Cpl. Andy Bickers.

Bickers added Freeland was being held in lieu of $60,000 bond. Her initial bond had been set at half that amount.

According to a court document, the Piketon Sheriff’s office was forwarded a copy of the now somewhat infamous video on May 2. Again, the video allegedly features Freeland in a moving car urging her two children, ages 10 and 12, to punch and hit their younger stepsister, age 7.

The children’s names have not been released.

The video allegedly shows the little girl crying and yelling while attempting to block the blows being sent her way. According to an affidavit for probable cause, filed by the sheriff’s office, the video includes a woman’s voice urging the older children to punch the younger child but not punch her in the face because she needed to go to school. One report claimed in 48 seconds of video, the younger girl was struck 45 times.

Piketon Police officers apparently first spoke with the children’s biological father, then located Freeland at her home where she was allegedly identified as the woman in the video. At that point, Freeland was arrested, and the children turned over to Pike County Children Services.

Illegal drugs may have played a part in the incident. Court records claim deputies found crushed up Suboxone and drug paraphernalia in Freeland’s home.

According to Bickers, Freeland is scheduled to reappear in court Monday. The suspect is being held in a Butler County jail as Pike County has no jail of its own.

By Tom Corrigan tcorrigan@aimmediamidwest.com

By Tom Corrigan tcorrigan@aimmediamidwest.com

