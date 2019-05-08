Rehab clinic plans draw criticism

Opposition already is lining up against unconfirmed plans to open a drug rehabilitation center in a currently vacant, former medical office building on Coles Boulevard.

The building sits at 1870 Coles Blvd. directly across the street from Morton’s Hilltop Pharmacy and directly in front of the Hill View Retirement Community on 28th Street.

Hill View Executive Vice President Tim Angel was aware of the possibility, but added he had no details.

“We have our concerns,” Angel said. “Currently, we are waiting to see what happens.”

The office building in question sits at the oddly formed intersection of several streets including North Hill Road. On Monday evening, a North Hill resident who later asked not to be identified in print, was combing the neighborhood hunting down signatures on a petition to block the arrival of any rehab facility.

The man said later he is part of a small group of residents prepared to fight the arrival of any center. He claimed in his first night of collecting signatures, he gathered 38 names, with only one person approached, someone who reportedly claimed he was in too much of a hurry, not signing.

“The reality is, our neighborhood is quiet and peaceful, and they don’t want that to change,” the petitioner reported regarding the comments of the neighbors with whom he spoke.

The owner/manager of Morton’s Pharmacy said he was aware of the rumors regarding the rehab facility but declined to comment for this article.

According to the petitioner, the proposed rehab center would be operated by Cincinnati-based BrightView, which, according to its website, runs approximately nine centers in locations around Ohio. The closest appears to sit at 1100 Hospital Dr., in Batavia. New centers recently opened in Columbus and Toledo.

Calls to BrightView corporate offices were not returned. Again, according to its website, medication assisted treatment is an important part of BrightView’s approach to helping persons with addictions. Medications mentioned in an article on the BrightView website include methadone, buprenorphine and naltrexone.

“BrightView is an outpatient addiction medicine practice based on clinical best practices and outcomes measures,” the company’s website reads at one point. “Through the use of medical treatment in conjunction with psychological and social services, BrightView will deliver the necessary support to help patients meet both their mental and physical goals.

“Substance abuse treatment is moving into a new era and we at BrightView look to lead the way as we incorporate new technologies, therapies, and concepts into the management of our patients with substance use disorders.”

A banner on the Coles Boulevard building states it has been listed for sale by Portsmouth’s Rutman Burnside Realty Group. Nick Rutman said his firm represents only the seller of the building and he had no information regarding, or connections with, any possible buyer. Rutman said buyers are being represented by the local Century 21 Office. That firm did not return a call requesting comment.

It is unclear how long the former medical building has been vacant.

Formally home to a cardiac doctor and a gynecologist, this building at 1870 Coles Blvd., could become the location of a Cincinnati based addiction clinic. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/05/web1_building-2.jpg Formally home to a cardiac doctor and a gynecologist, this building at 1870 Coles Blvd., could become the location of a Cincinnati based addiction clinic. Tom Corrigan, Daily Times

By Tom Corrigan tcorrigan@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Tom Corrigan at (740) 370- 0715. © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.

