New Boston traffic stop leads to drug bust

A Monday traffic stop on Rhodes Avenue by New Boston police led to the arrest of two area residents on charges of trafficking, aggravated possession and other drug-related charges.

After searching the car in which the suspects were stopped, officials allegedly confiscated approximately 20 grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, digital scales and other drug-related paraphernalia.

The suspects arrested were Sean Freeman, 30, of Sciotoville, and Ronald Amburgey, 53, of New Boston.

In a press release, New Boston officials said they stopped a black 2004 Cadillac CTS allegedly operated by Freeman in the 4300 block of Rhodes Ave. Police say criminal indicators were detected and a search of the vehicle was undertaken which resulted in the arrest of those in the car and the confiscation of the alleged drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Freeman and Amburgey later were transported to the Scioto County Jail and were scheduled to appear in the Portsmouth Municipal Court on Tuesday. The results of that hearing were not immediately available. According to New Boston officials, other charges will be submitted to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

NBPD would like to thank the citizens of New Boston for the tips that assisted with these arrests.

NBPD also asks any citizen with complaints of drug activity or other crimes in New Boston to please contact NBPD at (740) 456-4144 to reach the drug tip line or call (740) 456-4109 to reach police dispatch. Citizens can also send emails to NBPD@roadrunner.com. Officials promised all tips will remain anonymous.

