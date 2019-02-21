Novinger announces retirement

After 40 years in the Scioto County Clerk of Courts office, Lisa Novinger has announced her retirement effective Feb. 28.

Novinger has been the clerk of courts since the retirement of Mildred Thompson in 2008. She will be replaced on an interim basis by Kathy Shupert, who has worked in the office for the past 24 years.

Shupert has gotten the nod from the Scioto County Republican Party, as well as the Scioto County Board of Commissioners. She has announced she will run for the office in 2020.

Shupert had nothing but good things to say about her boss, saying “It has been wonderful.” She said both her and Novinger were hired by Thompson.

Shupert said with her 24 years of experience that there will be no surprises when she officially takes the oath March 1. She said she does not plan to make any major changes, but “may tweak it a bit.” One thing she does intend to accomplish is getting efile capability in the legal department. She said this will enable the attorneys, especially out of town attorneys to file their motions without making the trip down to the courthouse.

Shupert also said the Clerk of Courts office is always hussle and bussle with not only the legal department filings but the title department as well. “We stay busy,” Shupert said. “We have no downtime.”

She said she feels very confident in taking over the position, saying “experience is everything,” noting “with the Lord’s help, I can do anything.”

Novinger was not in the office Thursday for immediate comment.

The announcement of her retirement came at the commissioner’s meeting Thursday morning. The board, with Chairman Mike Crabtree and Commissioner Bryan Davis in attendance, accepted the retirement of Novinger. Commissioner Cathy Coleman was absent from the meeting.

Crabtree noted Novinger said “she felt it was time for her to go.”

Davis said he knows it was a difficult decision for her to make. “It has been an absolute pleasure to work with her. Her leaving is regrettable,” Davis said. “I wish her well.”

Novinger https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/02/web1_Novinger.jpg Novinger Shupert https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/02/web1_Shupert.jpg Shupert