State fire marshal investigating alleged firebombing of home in Otway

The state fire marshal’s office is still looking into the apparent firebombing of a residence at what that office listed as 491 Big Bear Creek Rd. in Otway.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s office stated the incident took place at 419 Big Bear Creek about 1:27 a.m. the day after Christmas.

Chief Deputy Todd Miller said a female caller informed authorities someone had just tossed a lighted bottle of something through her living room window. The victim apparently was on the phone with another caller when her home was attacked. Miller said she immediately hung up with that person and called 911. He added firefighters from a jurisdiction he was not readily able to identify responded to the scene, but added by the time emergency crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed.

Miller said there were no injuries in the incident. He could not comment on how much damage was done to the home but stated the sheriff’s office turned the crime over to the fire marshal for further investigation.

Marshal spokesperson Brian Bohnert said Friday he could not release any details about that investigation. He did indicate more information may be available in the near future. This newspaper will continue to follow the story and relay information as it becomes available.

In other police news:

Portsmouth Police

Local officials reported sometime between early November and Dec. 20 someone tried to break into the police shooting range at 2121 Norway Rd. According to reports released by police, the would-be perpetrators did not gain entry into the shooting range.

Other Portsmouth incidents reported include:

On Dec. 14 at 8:44 a.m., police intervened in what reports called a disturbance at Portsmouth High and Middle Schools on Gallia Street. Released reports contain very few details but do mention the arrest of one adult, Tammy Lynn Conley of Otway. The suspect’s age was not released. She apparently was wanted on a warrant for a charge or charges unspecified in the police report on the incident at the school. The release report does not mention any involvement of students at the school but also does not say there were no students involved.

A wallet containing $500 in cash and a birth certificate are among the items stolen during a burglary in the 1300 block of Center Street on Christmas Day around 3:30 p.m. No further details were given in public reports.

Police investigated an assault on Christmas Day at the main campus of the Southern Ohio Medical Center on 27th Street. Officials indicated the incident involved a juvenile and declined to release any details.

From Dec. 14-26, police investigated 22 incidents of domestic disturbances, though they took reports in only four of those cases. During the same time frame, police reported three drug-related incidents but took no reports in any of those instances.

On Dec. 16, officers investigated an alleged stabbing at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Wayne Avenue. No details were released.

Officials reported two cars stolen in mid-December. The first went missing from Ozzy’s Cash N Go Auto on 15th Street. The other vehicle disappeared Dec. 19 from Fifth Street.

This report is not meant to be representative of all police activity in recent weeks.

Scioto County Sheriff’s Office

The following persons were arrested for charges as listed and booked into the county jail recently:

Larry E. Dorst, 28, of Portsmouth arrested Dec. 27 by Portsmouth police for domestic violence.

Steven R. Pyles, 33, of Portsmouth, arrested Dec. 27 by city police for domestic violence.

Darrell V. White, 52, of McDermot, arrested Dec. 28 by Portsmouth police for theft and possession of criminal tools.