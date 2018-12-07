Sheriff’s Office: Blue Creek woman shoots, kills alleged intruder

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says a Blue Creek resident shot and killed a would-be intruder during an alleged burglary Thursday.

In a prepared statement, the sheriff’s office stated they received a 911 call on Dec. 6 from an individual at 3758 Mackletree Rd., located in Blue Creek, reporting they had shot another individual trying to break into the home.

Officials did not report the time of the incident, but a press release on the shooting was sent out Thursday evening about 6:30 p.m.

Sheriff’s deputies and detectives responded to the scene along with Nile and Washington Township EMS personnel. The body of the alleged intruder, Michael Bashaw, 34, of West Portsmouth, was located in the back yard of the residence deceased from what investigators believe to be a single gunshot wound to the chest.

The release from the sheriff’s office stated said the initial investigation by detectives revealed there was a prior connection between Bashaw and the resident.

Bashaw had been convicted in Portsmouth Municipal Court of domestic threat against the resident in March. The Scioto County Court of Common Pleas issued a civil protection order against Bashaw in July though it was terminated in September.

Law enforcement officials did not release the name of the resident. However, the Daily Times was able to obtain a copy of court records from September when the protection order against Bashaw was dropped. Records indicated sheriff and court officials were unable able to locate Bashaw at that time and he did not appear in court.

According to the court records, in July, Scioto County Common Pleas Judge Jerry Buckler issued a protection order against Bashaw regarding the presumed shooter, Autumn Marley Brickey.

Bashaw’s address is given in court papers as 1637 Jenkins Ln., West Portsmouth. But again, the records note officials were unable to serve Bashaw with court documents at that location.

Officials transported Bashaw’s body to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy. As of Thursday evening, the sheriff’s office was reporting the investigation into the death continues, but the preliminary investigation suggests this is a case of self-defense. When complete, the sheriff’s office will forward that information to the Scioto County Prosecutor for a final determination.

Sheriff Marty Donini encouraged anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Det. Adam Giles at (740) 354-7316. Officials said all information will be kept confidential and anonymous.