Remnants of Tropical Storm Harvey could cause flooding along the Scioto River

Having hit the East Coast early Friday, the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon may cause some localized heavy rains and accompanying flash flooding along the Scioto River, according to the Scioto County Emergency Management Agency (SCEMA) as well as the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

SCEMA Director Kim Carver said the Wilmington office of the NWS, which serves this area, was in the process Friday of developing a detailed forecast on the potential effects of what might be left of Gordon by the time it reaches southern Ohio.

Both she and NWS meteorologist Jeffrey Sites said probably the biggest potential problem exists along the Scioto River in Piketon.

According to a flood stage graph provided by Carver, the Scioto could come very close to a moderate flood stage of 24 feet by early Tuesday morning. The river is expected to crest at about 23.4 feet. Sites confirmed the biggest threat will hit early next week when rains falling north of the Scioto reach that river.

Overall, Sites said the Portsmouth area could see about 2 ½ inches of rain over the weekend.

The Ohio River at Portsmouth will not be unaffected. Predictions show it reaching about 33 feet by mid Wednesday. As of early Friday, the river sat at just over 16 feet. Flood stage is 50 feet. Carver said the city of Portsmouth may be forced to fire up emergency pumps if the river reaches 30 feet but quickly added the city will not face the type of flooding that occurred early this year when , as a precaution, Portsmouth erected its flood walls for the first time in 20 years.

Both Carver and Sites said the initial forecast showed the heaviest rains reaching the Portsmouth area. But more up-to-date forecasts have the heaviest weather falling along the Interstate 70 corridor. As already noted, Sites stated that water could affect this area when it inevitably reaches the Scioto River.

Even though, Portsmouth and Scioto County seem to have dodged the biggest punch packed by Gordon, residents can still look for heavy rains and scattered thunderstorms throughout much of the weekend according to both SCEMA and the NWS.

This graph shows the potential levels of the Scioto River over the next few days. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/09/web1_scioto-river-sept-2018-jpeg.jpg This graph shows the potential levels of the Scioto River over the next few days. The Ohio River at Portsmouth could rise considerably in the near future but should remain well shy of flood stage. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/09/web1_ohio-river-jpeg.jpg The Ohio River at Portsmouth could rise considerably in the near future but should remain well shy of flood stage.