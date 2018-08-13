State fire marshsall investigating arson fire in Portsmouth Monday, reward offered

The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigations Bureau is seeking tips from the public regarding a residential fire at 1602 Grandview Ave., in Portsmouth.

The fire occurred just after 5 a.m. Aug. 13. The Portsmouth Fire Department and Portsmouth Police Department responded to the scene.

The extent of the damage still is undetermined. The investigation is being conducted jointly by the Marshal’s office and the Portsmouth fire and police departments.

Local fire officials were unavailable for comment Monday afternoon.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue-Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fire.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the State Fire Marshal’s office at (800) 589-2728 or the Portsmouth Fire Department at (740) 354-1200.

In the meantime, a public information officer for the state fire marshal said an investigation into Friday’s fire in Wheelersburg which claimed the lives of a man and a small child is still under investigation.

The state fire marshal’s Kelly Stincer stated investigators still do not know the origin or cause of the fire.

According to Ohio State Fire Marshal Chief Joshua Hobbs, Porter Township Fire Department received a call at 1:21 a.m. Friday for a house fire on North Street in Wheelersburg. He said when units arrived, a mobile home was fully engulfed in flames, adding it was apparent the structure had been burning for some time.

Hobbs said at the time he could not release the names of the victims but did confirm two fatalities. The Scioto County coroner’s office told the Daily Times they still have not identified the bodies found at the scene and are awaiting dental records.

Porter Township Fire Department, as well as the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department, are aiding in the investigation as to what caused the fire.

The website of the Portsmouth Fire Department lists four arson fires, not including Monday’s blaze, as still under investigation. Dates are not given. Spincer had no information on any of those incidents.