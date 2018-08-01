Registered sex offender faces felony charges after police pursuit, crash

A registered sex offender faces several charges after running from police and ultimately smashing his vehicle into a parked car, all with two children, ages 8 and 9, in his back seat.

About 3 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper for the Ohio State Highway Patrol attempted to stop a vehicle traveling southbound on U.S. 23 near the Highway Patrol Post for an alleged marked lanes violation.

According to the state patrol, the driver refused to stop and the trooper began a pursuit of the suspect. That pursuit ended when the driver lost control of his car and smashed into a parked vehicle in a parking lot near the intersection of U.S. 23 South and Route 52 in Portsmouth. The parking lot was that of Go Green Cleaners.

A Facebook video shows police surrounding the suspect car, with weapons drawn then busting out what appeared to be the car’s tinted windows. An OSHP press release says the driver, Carlos Hernandez, 31, of Michigan, was arrested without further incident. Hernandez is described as a registered sex offender wanted on a felony warrant for a Michigan parole violation.

Hernandez now faces multiple felonies including failure to comply, weapons under disability and child endangering. He was booked into the Scioto County Jail.

The two children in the car are the suspect’s stepchildren. His wife also was in the vehicle. According to the state patrol, all three passengers were transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

In the press release, the state patrol said they were assisted with the incident by the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, the Portsmouth police and fire departments as well as Portsmouth Ambulance.