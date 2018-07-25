Two arrested after alleged robbery at West Portsmouth Family Dollar store

Two Portsmouth residents face multiple charges following an alleged incident at the West Portsmouth Family Dollar store on Tuesday.

Arrested were Johnny Howard, 47, and Kayla Johnson, 32. Both suspects were charged with one count of robbery, a felony of the second degree; one count of receiving stolen property, a felony of the fifth degree; and, one count of receiving stolen property, a felony of the fourth degree.

Both suspects are being held in the Scioto County jail pending an $80,000 bond and are slated to appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court today.

In a prepared statement, Scioto County Sheriff’s Office Capt. John Murphy said officials responded to a 911 call received at 10:04 p.m. Tuesday from a clerk at Family Dollar, 22950 State Route 73. The caller reported the store had just been robbed. Murphy added the call launched what became an all-night investigation and search for the suspects.

According to Murphy, when police arrived at the scene, the store clerk stated a male and a female entered the store and filled an entire buggy with merchandise. The female attempted to push the buggy out of the store when the clerk stood in front of her. According to Murphy, the female suspect then started pushing the buggy into the clerk. The male suspect allegedly started cussing and pushed the clerk away, so he could grab what became the stolen property.

Both suspects are said by the sheriff’s office to have fled in a small red GMC Sonoma pickup truck. Murphy stated detectives were able to collect evidence from inside the store which led to identification of the suspects and a long search that included several locations throughout the county.

At approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday, detectives located the suspects’ truck parked on the side of the road near the 1600 block of Seventh Street in Portsmouth. With the assistance of the Portsmouth Police Department, sheriff’s detectives recovered the truck which had been reported stolen.

After talking to people in the neighborhood, detectives determined the suspects were possibly inside a house located at 1622 Seventh St. After contacting the owner of the home, detectives arrested both suspects without incident.

Sheriff Donini stated this is still an ongoing investigation that could result in more charges being presented to the grand jury on a later date. Anyone with information should contact Det. Jodi Conkel at (740) 351-1091.

Howard https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/07/web1_Johnny-Howard.jpeg Howard Johnson https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/07/web1_kayla-Johnson.jpeg Johnson