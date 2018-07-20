Wheelersburg man allegedly shot over lawn mowing dispute

A Wheelersburg man faces a charge of felonious assault after allegedly shooting another man in the leg Thursday afternoon.

In a press release, Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini said his office received a 911 call on Thursday at approximately 2:48 p.m. The caller stated someone had been shot at 1022 Collingwood Ave., Wheelersburg.

Donini said deputies and detectives responded to the location and upon arrival observed the victim, Charles Carr, 57, had been shot in the leg. Carr was transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center and later transferred to Grant Medical Center in Columbus, where he was treated and released.

Capt. John W. Murphy stated during a subsequent investigation police determined Charles and his neighbor got into an argument over Charles cutting grass and the neighbor thought some rocks had been sent into his yard.

The neighbor was detained without incident and later charged.

Arrested was Colin Knappenberger, 76, of 1022 Collingwood Ave. Knappenberger was charged with one count of felonious assault after he was arrested and brought to the Scioto County Jail. He was later released after posting a $20,000 bond. Knappenberger will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court at a later date.

Murphy stated more charges could be presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury in the future.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact Det. Adam Giles at 740-351-7316. Police said all calls would remain confidential.

