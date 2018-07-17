Driver cited after head-on crash in Portsmouth

Details released to the public yesterday afternoon were sketchy, however the Ohio State Highway Patrol said five persons, including two juveniles, were transported to area hospitals following a head-on collision at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday on Rosemount Road in Portsmouth.

Sgt. Brian Robirds said the driver of one of the vehicles was cited for veering left of center and allegedly causing the accident. Robirds added the youths involved were ages four and nine. One eventually was taken to a Columbus children’s hospital with what were described as “pretty serious injuries.” Most of the other victims, including the driver who allegedly caused the accident, were taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center.

The accident took place about a mile from State Route 23. Robirds stated he did not know what caused the suspect driver to allegedly lose control of his car but added drugs and alcohol did not appear to have been a factor.