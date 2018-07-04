SR 335 near Rigrish was closed during late Wednesday morning due to single vehicle accident

Ted’s Towing on the scene to remove vehicle.

The damaged culvert pictured roadside of SR 335.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded early Wednesday at 9:28 a.m. to this crash on State Route 335 about three miles outside of Sciotoville. According to Mark Duncan, highway patrol dispatcher, the driver of the vehicle, Jay Castelli, 27, of Minford, was northbound on the road when he swerved off the right side of the road hitting a culvert. Duncan said Castelli was transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center with apparently minor injuries. He was cited for failure to control. Duncan did not know what caused the driver to lose control but neither drugs nor alcohol appeared to have been a factor. Although he came close, Duncan said Castelli did not strike the garage seen in the photo. No other vehicles were involved in the crash and no one else was injured.