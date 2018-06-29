Three rail employees mildly injured in Thursday train wreck

Federal officials are investigating what was according to a spokesman for the Norfolk Southern railroad a minor train collision at the company’s Portsmouth rail yard, which sits behind the McDonald’s Restaurant on Eleventh Street.

According to railroad spokesman Jon Glass, at 8:50 a.m. Thursday, a westbound Norfolk Southern train arriving at the company’s Portsmouth rail yard struck the rear end of a train inside the yard that was pushing a number of rail cars to the east on the same track.

Both trains were traveling less than 10 mph, Glass said in a prepared statement. Three train and engine crew employees who were operating the trains were transported to a local medical facility, where they were evaluated and released. Glass stated there were no damages to the train equipment or the tracks but Norfolk Southern is investigating the incident.

Via email, the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) stated there had been an incident at the Portsmouth yard but they had no details as of Friday. The FRA did send a team to the scene of the collision and the accident is currently under investigation.

According to the FRA, Norfolk Southern is required to submit an accident report but their deadline is not until early September.

After word of the accident spread Thursday, local enforcement said they were not involved with the accident and had no details.