Farming conferences scheduled


Local farmers and gardeners have the opportunity to attend two major conferences nearby this fall.

One is Organic Farming Conference in Mt. Hope, Ohio, November 10-11. Organicfarmingconf.com has more information on the conference.

A second is the 47th Annual Eco-Ag Conference and Trade Show in Covington, Ky, December 6-9. More information can be found at ecoag.acresusa.com.

Acres USA has been promoting healthy soil farming for 51 years. A lot of new information about soil microorganisms has implications for both increasing farming profits and increasing soil carbon storage for reducing climate impact.

If you have not previously received a gift subscription to the monthly Acres USA Magazine and would like one, write to Barbara Lund, 2635 Hamilton Road, Lynx, Ohio 45650-9742 or call 937.544.7104.

