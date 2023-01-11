Drug trafficking ring dismantled

Tuesday evening, Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announces that an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force have dismantled a drug trafficking organization operating within Scioto County, Ohio.

The Southern Ohio Drug Task Force has been hard at work in recent weeks with many busts, adding to their years-long legacy of attacking the drug epidemic. The group consists of narcotics detectives from the Portsmouth Police Department, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, and agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation,

On December 31st, 2022, the task force, along with the Scioto County Prosecutors Office, presented findings of a drug trafficking investigation involving the distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine to a special session of a Scioto County Grand Jury.

The investigation, to date, has yielded in excess of 1,722 grams of suspected methamphetamine, approximately 151 grams of suspected fentanyl, and five firearms.

Upon reviewing evidence, the grand jury returned a 72-count indictment charging 18 individuals with various felony offenses.

These charges include, but are not limited to trafficking in drugs, a felony of the 1st degree; possession of drugs, a felony of the 1st degree; engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a felony of the 1st degree; conspiracy to trafficking in drugs, a felony of the 2nd degree; and illegal manufacture of drugs, a felony of the 2nd degree.

The Scioto County Common Pleas Court issued arrest warrants on the indictment for the following individuals: 29 year old Jehwaun A Booker, Jr, of Dayton, Ohio; 22 year old Jehquan A Booker, of Dayton, Ohio; 26 year old Jasmyne Anderson, of Dayton, Ohio; 28 year old Shaquille Thomas, of Dayton, Ohio; 20 year old Papa S Ndiaye, of Dayton, Ohio; 29 year old Ronald L Daniels, of Dayton, Ohio; 47 year old Lawrence C Hicks, of Cincinnati, Ohio; 27 year old Antone Jackson, of Dayton, Ohio; 20 year old Ashtyn Gibson, of Dayton, Ohio; 48 year old Kristina L Creveling, of Portsmouth, Ohio; 32 year old Jay A Castelli, of Portsmouth, Ohio; 48 year old George E Webster, of Portsmouth, Ohio; 26 year old Shanel E Weatherford, of Portsmouth, Ohio; 27 year old George Meade, of Portsmouth, Ohio; 22 year old Elissa Williams, of Portsmouth, Ohio; 26 year old Teresa A Boyle, of Portsmouth, Ohio; 50 year old Roger E Turner, III, of Wheelersburg, Ohio; and 46 year old Karen M Green, of Wheelersburg, Ohio.

On January 10th, 2023, officers, deputies, and agents with the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force conducted operations in Scioto County and Dayton, Ohio, which resulted in the arrests of a number of the indicted subjects for their alleged involvement in the drug trafficking organization.

As of January 10th, 2023, Jahquan Booker, Antone Jackson, Ronald Daniels, Papa Ndiaye, Kristina Kreveling, Theresa Boyle and Lawrence Hicks are still being sought by law enforcement. All apprehended subjects are either incarcerated in the Scioto County Jail, Montgomery County Ohio Jail, the Ohio Dept. of Corrections and are waiting to be arraigned in Scioto County Common Pleas Court.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Booker, Jackson, Daniels, Ndiaye, Kreveling, Boyle or Hicks can contact the Portsmouth P.D. at 740.353.4101, Scioto County Sheriff’s Office at 740.354.7566, or the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force tip line at 740.354.5656

Chief Brewer and Sheriff Thoroughman request anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, should phone the Task Force tip line or email [email protected] All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.

18 indicted