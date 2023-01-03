Water damage delays Minford

Mindford Elementary and Middle Schools witnessed flooding recently, due to a malfunctioned sprinkler head within the building. The water damage impacted eight classrooms and several office spaces. The school is currently working with ServePro to clean the mess and have an active plan on rerouting classrooms while the mess is being handled.

Superintendent Jeremy Litteral says the estimated damage isn’t finalized but believes it could come in around a million dollars.

The school has released the following statement:

“Over the Christmas weekend, a burst sprinkler head caused water damage to areas of the first floor at Minford Elementary and Middle School. The past few days have been spent cleaning up the damage, securing ServPro as a removal company to remove damaged materials, and working on plans to relocate classrooms and office areas that were impacted to prepare for a return to school. Our office areas saw significant damage, therefore they will be moved to other locations in the buildings- another message/website post will follow notifying you of those changes. Some classrooms are also being relocated. A posting on the website will share those locations at a later time.

“As a result, the plan for returning to school has been modified for next week. Students in grades 9-12 (high school) will return to school as normally scheduled on Wednesday, January 4th.

“There will be no school for students in grades Preschool through 8th grade on Wednesday, January 4th and Thursday, January 5th. Students in grades K-8 will return on Friday, January 6th, and preschool on Monday, January 9th. This will allow all moves to be completed, teachers to set up their new classrooms, and plans and procedures to be updated to prepare for the return of students.”

By Joseph Pratt [email protected]

Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at [email protected], © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

