Two arrested on drug charges

Through a joint release between Portsmouth Police Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, the agencies announced the arrests of two individuals on drug charges after an investigation was conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force.

The arrests were for Portsmouth’s Hope Bentley and a Dayton, Ohio man named Reginald Langford.

At approximately 5:49 p.m. on December 27, Southern Ohio Drug Task Force officers, assisted by Portsmouth Police Department SWAT, executed a search at the residence of Bentley at 1304 Union Street Apartment B.

The search was under a narcotics-related warrant and officers seized 1,075 grams of suspected Fentanyl, 14 grams of suspected crack cocaine, sandwich baggies, digital scales, $613 cash, one loaded firearm, and found additional evidence of drug trafficking.

According to the release, the estimated street value of the suspected drugs seized is $70,000.

Both Bentley and Langford were placed in Scioto County Jail.

The case will eventually be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury for the consideration of additional felony charges.

At the time of arrest, Langford, age 29, was charged with Trafficking and Possession of Drugs, both felonies in the 1st degree and Weapons Under Disability, a felony of the 3rd degree. Bentley, age 25, was arrested and charged with Trafficking and Possession of Drugs, felonies of the 1st degree.

Additionally, Chief Brewer and Sheriff David Thoroughman wish to thank the security department of the Portsmouth Metropolitan Housing Authority for their assistance in the investigation.

The agencies request anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, to phone the Task Force tip line at 740.354.5656 or email [email protected] All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.

By Joseph Pratt

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

