Kearns, murder suspect, arrested in Jackson

Nearly two months ago, Portsmouth Police released the name Anthony Kearns to the public after an intense period of unknowing. That man has now been taken into custody.

The suspect has been a person of interest in the double homicides of Abraham Pucheta, age 40, and Javier Luna, age 35.

Prior to the killings, Kearns, 25, of Portsmouth, was under a supervision period of three years and seven months, which began September 18, 2021 after a 2018 robbery in which he was released on November 03, 2022.

Kearns also had an outstanding warrant from the Ohio Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

That Sunday, October morning, the Portsmouth Police 911 Dispatch Center received a call at approximately 2:23 a.m. about shots being fired outside Frank N Steins bar.

When police arrived on the scene, they found two males with apparent gunshot wounds.

Both victims were pronounced deceased on the scene. Portsmouth Police Department and the Ohio Bureau of Investigation processed the crime scene.

Days later, Kearns was announced as the lead suspect in the homicides.

Kearns was taken into custody without incident in Jackson County, Ohio, according to an email from Portsmouth Police Chief Debra Brewer posted at 4:16 p.m. December 23.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Portsmouth Police Department extended thanks to US Marshalls, Ohio Adult Parole Authority and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance in apprehending the murder suspect.

By Joseph Pratt [email protected]

By Joseph Pratt

