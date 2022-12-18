Soft sugar cookies for the holidays

Hello everyone! It’s time to make some cookies.

Thank you Patricia Nicholes for this recipe. This is the kind of cookies to make with your children and grandchildren. These are easy to make and you can add any color of sprinkles, icing or whatever you like on your cookie. So, let’s make cookies — and lots of them. Be creative.

Please send me your favorite cookie or candy recipe, along with a story about the recipe if you have one, and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send the recipes to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

Have a great week!

SOFT SUGAR COOKIES

(original recipe makes 4 1/2 dozen)

Ingredients

2/3 cup shortening

2/3 cup butter

1 1/2 cups white sugar

2 eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup granulated sugar for decoration

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

In a medium bowl, cream together the butter, shortening and sugar. Stir in the eggs and vanilla. Combine the flour, baking powder and salt, stir into the creamed mixture until dough comes together. Roll the dough into walnut-sized balls and roll the balls in sugar. Place them on an unprepared cookie sheet about two inches apart.

Bake the cookies for 10 to 12 minutes in a preheated oven until the bottom is light brown. Remove from baking sheets to cool on wire racks.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.