Single vehicle vs. Pedestrian fatal crash on SR 104

Waverly – The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that occurred on SR 104 south of the village of Waverly corporation limits in Pike County. An approximately 1:19 am a 2020 Dodge Ram pickup, was traveling northbound on SR 104 when it struck a pedestrian, that walking southbound in the northbound lane.

The operator of the Dodge, Robert W. Heising, age 57 of Chillicothe, Ohio was not injured in the crash. The pedestrian, Timothy Barnhart, age 45 of Columbus, Ohio was pronounced deceased on scene by the Pike County Coroner.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Pike County Sheriff Office, Pike County Coroner’s Office, Pee Pee Township Fire Department, Waverly EMS and the MedCare EMS.

This Crash remains under investigation.