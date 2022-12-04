Summer internship opportunity for local college students

PIKETON- Fluor-BWXT (FBP) is currently accepting internship applications for summer 2023. The FBP internship program provides college students from a wide range of educational programs the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in their chosen field of study.

Students interested in pursuing an internship at FBP must meet the following criteria:

· Students who are at least 18 years of age or older at the time they begin the program;

· Must be eligible to work in the United States in accordance with Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Naturalization regulations;

· Must be a full-time student pursuing an associate’s, bachelor’s or master’s degree and have completed a minimum of two semesters or three-quarters of academic coursework toward a specified degree relevant to Fluor-BWXT’s scope of work;

· Must be enrolled in a participating four-year accredited college or university, OR be a permanent resident of either Jackson, Pike, Ross, or Scioto County while enrolled and pursuing a degree;

· Have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 (Applicants must submit an official or unofficial copy of their current transcript when applying for the position. Resumes that do not include a current official or unofficial transcript will not be accepted.)

To apply, go to our career website: https://fluorbwcareers.silkroad.com/. There are currently links to apply for Business Support internships, Engineering internships, and Health and Science internships. The deadline for application is Jan. 22, 2023. If you have any questions about the program please call the FBP Human Resource hotline at (740) 897-2022 or email [email protected] Please note the 2023 internship program is contingent on FBP contract extension to September 2023.

In 2022, more than 40 interns spent their summer expanding the lessons from the classroom in the workforce. The FBP internship, which is a paid, full-time job during the summer, is one of the most sought after internships in our community. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/12/web1_7A698CCB-B821-41F0-8C95-3C861F9FC8CE_ne20221241032170.jpeg In 2022, more than 40 interns spent their summer expanding the lessons from the classroom in the workforce. The FBP internship, which is a paid, full-time job during the summer, is one of the most sought after internships in our community.