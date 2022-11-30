US 52 closed East and West

Updated 6:42 p.m.

The Portsmouth Police Department has stated alternative routes for travelers.

“They will have to take alternative local routes to their destination. St Rt 139 to Milldale Rd into Sciotoville,” said Jason B. Hedrick, Deputy Chief ofPortsmouth Ohio Police Department. “Truck routes will have to be US 23 to Kentucky US 23.”

