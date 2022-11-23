Anthony Kearns wanted in double homicide

A name has been released concerning the shooting suspect in the double homicide of Abraham Pucheta, age 40, and Javier Luna, age 35.

The suspect is Anthony L Kearns, 25, of Portsmouth. Kearns is under a supervision period of three years and seven months, which began September 18, 2021 after a 2018 robbery in which he was released on November 03, 2022.

Kearns also has an outstanding warrant from the Ohio Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Sunday morning, the Portsmouth Police 911 Dispatch Center received a call at approximately 2:23 a.m. about shots being fired outside Frank N Steins bar.

When police arrived on the scene, they found two males with apparent gunshot wounds.

Both victims were pronounced deceased on the scene. Portsmouth Police Department and the Ohio Bureau of Investigation processed the crime scene.

Suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Contact local law enforcement or call 911 if you see him. Police advise to not approach Kearns.

