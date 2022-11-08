Election Results

Update 9:40
64 of 77 reporting
(Absentee Ballots Included)
This report is for Scioto County regarding the state issues. Numbers for the State of Ohio will be available tomorrow. Be sure to check back with the Portsmouth Daily Times for results.
Governor and lieutenant Governor
Mike Dewine 13,120
Nan Whaley 4,432
Marshall Usher 5
Attorney General
Jeffrey Crossman 4,896
Dave Yost 12,698
Auditor of State
Keith Faber 12,342
Taylor Sappington 5,103
Secretary of State
Chelsea Clark 4,960
Frank Larose 12,505
Terpsehore Tore Maras 115
Treasurer of State
Scott Scherzter 5,134
Robert Sprague 12,392
Chief Justice Supreme Court
Jennifer Brunner 5,317
Sharon Kennedy 12,243
Justice Supreme Court
Pat Fischer 12,242
Terri Jamison 5,291
Justice Supreme Court
Pat Dewine 12,354
Marilyn Zayas 5,180
US Senate
Tim Ryan 5,595
JD Vance 12,026
Stephen Faris 1
2nd Congressional District
Samantha Meadows 5,059
Brad Wenstrup 12,574
State Representative 90th District
Andrew Dodson 5,224
Brian Baldridge 12,391
Judge of the 4th District Court of Appeals
Kristy Wilkin 13,888
Commissioner
Bryan Davis 12,018
Josh Lawson 5,524
Commissioner
Scottie Powell 13,943
County Auditor
David Green 11,751
State Issue 1
For 14,17
Against 3,253
State Issue 2
For 14,646
Against 2,834
Scioto County Children Services Tax Levy
For 9,158
Against 8,249
City of Portsmouth Charter 1
For 1,451
Against 1,694
City of Portsmouth Charter 2
For 1,414
Against 2,169
Village of South Webster Current Expenses
For 220
Against 79
Clay Twp Fire
For 587
Against 283
Clay Twp Roads
For 576
Against 302
Green Twp Emergency and Medical Services
For 731
Against 530
Green Twp Emergency Medical
For 736
Against 524
Green Twp Ambulance
For 719
Against 535
Harrison Twp Roads
For 537
Against 308
Nile Twp Police
For 532
Against 304
Nile Twp Fire
For 573
Against 258
Valley Twp Ambulance
For 551
Against 281
Scioto Ambulance District
For 1,154
Against 748
Village of South Webster LO
For 168
Against 135
Jefferson B D1-D3 LO
For 100
Against 93
Jefferson B D6 LO Sunday Sales
For 89
Against 104
Porter B LO
For 63
Against 62
Valley Twp B D1-D3 LO
For 131
Against 75
Valley Twp B D6 LO
For 120
Against 85
Wash C C1-C2 LO
For 121
Against 101
Wash C C1 LO
For 104
Against 117
Valley Twp B Sara’s Sweets
For 107
Against 98
Valley Twp B Sara’s Sweets Sunday Sales
For 102
Against 103