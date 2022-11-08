Election Results

Update 9:40

64 of 77 reporting

(Absentee Ballots Included)

This report is for Scioto County regarding the state issues. Numbers for the State of Ohio will be available tomorrow. Be sure to check back with the Portsmouth Daily Times for results.

Governor and lieutenant Governor

Mike Dewine 13,120

Nan Whaley 4,432

Marshall Usher 5

Attorney General

Jeffrey Crossman 4,896

Dave Yost 12,698

Auditor of State

Keith Faber 12,342

Taylor Sappington 5,103

Secretary of State

Chelsea Clark 4,960

Frank Larose 12,505

Terpsehore Tore Maras 115

Treasurer of State

Scott Scherzter 5,134

Robert Sprague 12,392

Chief Justice Supreme Court

Jennifer Brunner 5,317

Sharon Kennedy 12,243

Justice Supreme Court

Pat Fischer 12,242

Terri Jamison 5,291

Justice Supreme Court

Pat Dewine 12,354

Marilyn Zayas 5,180

US Senate

Tim Ryan 5,595

JD Vance 12,026

Stephen Faris 1

2nd Congressional District

Samantha Meadows 5,059

Brad Wenstrup 12,574

State Representative 90th District

Andrew Dodson 5,224

Brian Baldridge 12,391

Judge of the 4th District Court of Appeals

Kristy Wilkin 13,888

Commissioner

Bryan Davis 12,018

Josh Lawson 5,524

Commissioner

Scottie Powell 13,943

County Auditor

David Green 11,751

State Issue 1

For 14,17

Against 3,253

State Issue 2

For 14,646

Against 2,834

Scioto County Children Services Tax Levy

For 9,158

Against 8,249

City of Portsmouth Charter 1

For 1,451

Against 1,694

City of Portsmouth Charter 2

For 1,414

Against 2,169

Village of South Webster Current Expenses

For 220

Against 79

Clay Twp Fire

For 587

Against 283

Clay Twp Roads

For 576

Against 302

Green Twp Emergency and Medical Services

For 731

Against 530

Green Twp Emergency Medical

For 736

Against 524

Green Twp Ambulance

For 719

Against 535

Harrison Twp Roads

For 537

Against 308

Nile Twp Police

For 532

Against 304

Nile Twp Fire

For 573

Against 258

Valley Twp Ambulance

For 551

Against 281

Scioto Ambulance District

For 1,154

Against 748

Village of South Webster LO

For 168

Against 135

Jefferson B D1-D3 LO

For 100

Against 93

Jefferson B D6 LO Sunday Sales

For 89

Against 104

Porter B LO

For 63

Against 62

Valley Twp B D1-D3 LO

For 131

Against 75

Valley Twp B D6 LO

For 120

Against 85

Wash C C1-C2 LO

For 121

Against 101

Wash C C1 LO

For 104

Against 117

Valley Twp B Sara’s Sweets

For 107

Against 98

Valley Twp B Sara’s Sweets Sunday Sales

For 102

Against 103