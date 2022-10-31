Winter Crisis Program starts November 1st

The Ohio Department of Development and CAO of Scioto County will help income-eligible Ohioans stay warm during the cold winter months. The Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program (HEAP) provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying a utility or bulk fuel bill or assistance paying for heating system repairs. The program runs from November 1, 2022 until March 31, 2023.

To apply for the program, clients are required to schedule an appointment with CAO of Scioto County HEAP office. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 740-351-1184 between the hours of 2:30 to 4:30 Monday through Friday.

Clients need to bring copies of the following documents to their appointment:

• Copies of their most recent energy bills;

• A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member;

• Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members;

• Proof of disability (if applicable);

Last year more than 2,100 families in Scioto County were assisted through the Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program. Approximately 9,000 households applied for the regular Home Energy Assistance Program and more than 5,600 households received payment assistance through the Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus (PIPP) Program.

Eligible households can receive up to $175 if they are a client of a regulated utility, or $750 if they are a client of unregulated utilities such as electric cooperatives and municipal utilities. The assistance is applied to their utility bill and/or applied to heating system repair costs. Ohioans must have a gross income at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify for assistance. An appointment no-show may result in utilities being shut off.

For more information about the features of the Winter Crisis Program, contact CAO of Scioto County HEAP at 740-354-7541. You may also visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov for more information.

