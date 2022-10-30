Grand Jury returns 24 public and 6 secret indictments

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on October 21 and returned 24 Public Indictments and 6 Secret Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:
Brandon Arnett, 35
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear
Karlee Murnahan, 30
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
Shawn Cook, 32
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Breaking and Entering
Petty Theft
Deanton Dorsett Boulware, 37
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Menacing
Violating a Protection Order
Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle
Driving under Financial Responsibility Law Suspension or Cancellation
OVI
Amber M. Rawlins, 37
Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Carlos A. Harr, Jr., 49
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Lisa M. Hone, 46
Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Jonathon R. Ccarberry, 41
New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possession of Drugs
Possession of Marijuana
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
Thomas Ray Vestal, 29
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Escape
Possessing Criminal Tools
Nathan D. Nelson, 25
Otway, Ohio, was indicted on:
3 Counts Aggravated Burglary
Theft from a Person in a Protected Class
Brianna Hanes, 27
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Endangering Children
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Robert Jay Kirsch, 43
Otway, Ohio, was indicted on:
Domestic Violence
Tom Stapleton, 42
Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:
Theft
John T. Harding, 29
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
Russell Levi Mckinley, 25
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Grand Theft when the Property is a Firearm or Dangerous Ordnance
Receiving Stolen Property
Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer
Madison Cheyenne Carver, 18
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Grand Theft when the Property is a Firearm or Dangerous Ordnance
Receiving Stolen Property
Juanita Irene Ruby, 56
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Robbery
Petty Theft
Glenda Michelle Murphy, 28
New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:
Assault
2 Counts Robbery
Petty Theft
Timothy H. Harsh, 44
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Daniel C. Blevins, 30
Gallipolis, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Register
Christopher Dee Vogler, 26
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Kimberly D. Hannah, 47
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Tuesday Alexandria Bostwick, 25
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Having Weapons while under Disability
2 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
2 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Dajuan Malik Bell, 18
Dayton, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
2 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound