Grand Jury returns 24 public and 6 secret indictments


Staff report

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on October 21 and returned 24 Public Indictments and 6 Secret Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

Brandon Arnett, 35

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

Karlee Murnahan, 30

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Shawn Cook, 32

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Breaking and Entering

Petty Theft

Deanton Dorsett Boulware, 37

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Menacing

Violating a Protection Order

Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle

Driving under Financial Responsibility Law Suspension or Cancellation

OVI

Amber M. Rawlins, 37

Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Carlos A. Harr, Jr., 49

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Lisa M. Hone, 46

Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Jonathon R. Ccarberry, 41

New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of Drugs

Possession of Marijuana

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Thomas Ray Vestal, 29

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Escape

Possessing Criminal Tools

Nathan D. Nelson, 25

Otway, Ohio, was indicted on:

3 Counts Aggravated Burglary

Theft from a Person in a Protected Class

Brianna Hanes, 27

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Endangering Children

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Robert Jay Kirsch, 43

Otway, Ohio, was indicted on:

Domestic Violence

Tom Stapleton, 42

Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:

Theft

John T. Harding, 29

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Russell Levi Mckinley, 25

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Grand Theft when the Property is a Firearm or Dangerous Ordnance

Receiving Stolen Property

Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer

Madison Cheyenne Carver, 18

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Grand Theft when the Property is a Firearm or Dangerous Ordnance

Receiving Stolen Property

Juanita Irene Ruby, 56

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Robbery

Petty Theft

Glenda Michelle Murphy, 28

New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:

Assault

2 Counts Robbery

Petty Theft

Timothy H. Harsh, 44

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Daniel C. Blevins, 30

Gallipolis, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Register

Christopher Dee Vogler, 26

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Kimberly D. Hannah, 47

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Tuesday Alexandria Bostwick, 25

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Having Weapons while under Disability

2 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

2 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Dajuan Malik Bell, 18

Dayton, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

2 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

