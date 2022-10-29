Amelia Grey relocates to larger building

The Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce recently facilitated a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the new location for Amelia Gray Skincare & Cosmetics at 2034 11th Street in Portsmouth. They offer skincare, massage, brow/lash and hair services along with skincare and cosmetic products available in store and online.

The Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce recently facilitated a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the new location for Amelia Gray Skincare & Cosmetics at 2034 11th Street in Portsmouth. They offer skincare, massage, brow/lash and hair services along with skincare and cosmetic products available in store and online. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/10/web1_amelia-grey.jpg The Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce recently facilitated a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the new location for Amelia Gray Skincare & Cosmetics at 2034 11th Street in Portsmouth. They offer skincare, massage, brow/lash and hair services along with skincare and cosmetic products available in store and online.